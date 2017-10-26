Best Of HuffPost On 26 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

KING WILLIAMS TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, 21 APRIL: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu addresses the audience during the opening of the new African National Congress (ANC) Keiskammahoek branch on 21 April 2017 in King Williams Town, South Africa. Sisulu warned the current leadership of the ANC that they may live to regret their term in office, saying that they have no right to hand over a disfigured and besmirched party to the next generation. (Photo by Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

1. Presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu has said: "We should all take responsibility for the fact that Jacob Zuma is still president". However, she felt that whether he should go or not should be his decision. Sisulu, who was speaking on Talk Radio 702 on Thursday about the factions within the organisation, said that the ANC was in a "difficult period" and that it was a "hot mess". Read more.

2. South African Communist Party (SACP) boss Blade Nzimande maintained a five-seat distance between himself and President Jacob Zuma during an alliance political council meeting at Luthuli House on Thursday. The meeting marks the first time the leaders of the tripartite alliance have gathered for a formal consultation since Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet at the end of March this year. Read more.

3. Some educational psychologists have welcomed the recent court ruling that declares it illegal to spank your own child in South Africa. Dr Henry Muribwathoho, an educational psychologist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, believes "although not a straightforward matter, this is a step in the right direction". Read more.

4. Come November 26, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters will take to The Axis stage in Las Vegas for the 66th Miss Universe pageant. During her send-off ceremony held at Sun International's Times Square, Nel-Peters revealed two of the outfits she will be wearing on the day of the competition. Read more.

5. When the robot takeover of the world happens, we hoped it wouldn't be a sci-fi cliche. But it seems we hoped for too much. This, after a conversation between an artificial-intelligence robot and a journalist revealed that the machines will in fact be merciless and communicate only in thinly veiled threats towards our leaders. Read more.

6. There is little doubt that land reform is one the most pressing issues facing our country. From the pronouncements of politicians to government policy to social media commentary, everyone is talking about land. And with good reason. Read more.

7. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had a number of people fooled when he presented his medium-term budget policy statement to Parliament on Wednesday. His eloquence, coupled with not referring to his manual presentation, caused many to wonder how he managed to memorise an 8,000-word presentation, figures and all. Read more.