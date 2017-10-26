Couple Backs Off From Naming Their Baby Lucifer

A baby won't be named Lucifer after authorities in Germany intervened. The boy will now be called Lucian.

A registrar in the central city of Kassel sought clarification from the local district court after a couple wanted to give their son the name.

Court official Matthias Grund told news agency dpa on Wednesday that the registrar suspected the name could endanger the child's wellbeing.

The parents, who were not identified, were persuaded to relent during a closed-door hearing at the local court and decided to change the name. That saved the court from having to decide whether Lucifer was acceptable.

Authorities in Germany can decide not to accept names for children. though there is no outright ban on any specific names.

