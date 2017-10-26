All Sections
    George Clooney Donates R14m To Combat Corruption In Africa

    Clooney said the focus is "to make sure war crimes don't pay."

    26/10/2017 06:39 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    • AP
    Mark Blinch / Reuters
    Actor George Clooney arrives on the red carpet for the film "Suburbicon" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 9, 2017.

    New York - Hollywood actor George Clooney has donated $1-million (R14-million) to combat war crimes and corruption in Africa.

    The Clooney Foundation for Justice on Wednesday announced the gift to the Sentry, an investigative initiative that Clooney co-founded to uncover the financial networks behind conflicts in Africa. In a statement, Clooney said the group's focus is "to make sure war crimes don't pay."

    Clooney's grant, along with others, including one from actor Don Cheadle, totalled $3.45-million for a fundraising campaign.

    The Sentry said the money will help fund reports in the coming year on "state looting and illicit financial flows out of the war-torn countries of South Sudan, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and the Central African Republic."

    Clooney and human rights activist John Prendergast founded the Sentry in 2015.

    MORE:AfricacorruptionEntertainmentGeorge ClooneyHollywoodNews