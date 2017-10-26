It will be a storm-weary week for Johannesburg and Durban as a cold front is expected to hit the country today, bringing with it some much-needed rain, according to TimesLive.

"We have a chance of thunderstorms for today Friday in the afternoon‚ leading into the evening." SA Weather Forecast

SA Weather Service forecaster Wayne Venter told the publication that temperatures will soar to the low 30s for Johannesburg this week, but will drop as the weekend approaches.

"We have a chance of thunderstorms for today [Thursday] and Friday in the afternoon‚ leading into the evening."

"By the weekend, it will be cooling down quite significantly with a cold front moving through. Temperatures will be in the mid to high teens for the weekend and mostly cloudy‚" Venter said.

Black clouds. Rain Clouds on the sky

Rain will be along the coastal areas‚" Venter said. Durban will also have some rain‚ but it will clear up by Friday. A cold weekend is expected but temperatures will start to rise by Sunday.

The Weather Service has also issued a fire warning for the central parts of the Northern Cape as well as the central Karoo in the Western Cape.

A heatwave warning has also been issued for the low veld areas‚ Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The heatwave will continue until Thursday. Temperatures are expected to peak in the 40s in these areas‚ Venter said.