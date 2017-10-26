Lindiwe Sisulu: Staying Or Going Remains Zuma's Own Decision

Presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu has said: "We should all take responsibility for the fact that Jacob Zuma is still president". However, she felt that whether he should go or not should be his decision.

"I think he is a rational man, and he will make the right decision". Lindiwe Sisulu

Sisulu, who was speaking on Talk Radio 702 on Thursday about the factions within the organisation, said that the ANC was in a "difficult period" and that it was a "hot mess".

Read: Lindiwe Sisulu Follows In The Footsteps Of Makhosi Khoza As She Slams Jacob Zuma

"We have become an extremely factionalised organisation. That is the saddest part of what has happened to the ANC. Central to what my campaign stands for, is [that] we must return the ANC to what it was."

"We can't afford any more splits."

Interviewer Eusebius McKaiser then asked Sisulu whether Zuma should "go or not". She responded: "I would like for him to take that decision himself... so that we can avoid further factions within the ANC. I think he is a rational man, and he will make the right decision."

I think president Zuma knows that it is time for him to go. #LindiweOnEusebius — Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) October 26, 2017

Read: Lindiwe Sisulu Reveals She Has Been Pushing For President Jacob Zuma To Be Disciplined

Sisulu also spoke about Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, aka "Khwezi", who accused Zuma of rape in 2005. Sisulu said she "believes Khwezi", and that there had been a strong relationship between Zuma and Khwezi.

#LindiweOnEusebius said there was very strong relationship between Zuma and Khwezi. pic.twitter.com/MNh7BTP3hk — 702 (@Radio702) October 26, 2017

"I don't know if I have enough evidence on that to be able to make a decision. I know that both parties firmly believed what they said."

Sisulu said she was deeply concerned about gender-based violence in South Africa, adding that it is one of the most important issues at the centre of her campaign.

Listen to the full interview here