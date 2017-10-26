WATCH: Fashion Designer Ouma Tema Makes Looking Sexy So Damn Good

Designer and fashion-label owner Ouma Tema believes the clothing we wear helps identify who we are.

So when she struggled to find clothes in mainstream retail stores, she knew she had to do something about it.

The result is Plus Fab, a label for plus-sized women.

Speaking to HuffPost SA, she said the label was born from her desire to find a solution for herself, as well as other women in her position. She wanted to give plus-sized women clothes that they could look sexy in.

"Finding the right outfit, especially when you are plus size, is a problem. I started my business to help myself and other plus-sized women look beautiful in their skin and clothing," Tema told us.

Over the years, the business has grown into the one-stop shop for fuller-figured women around South Africa.

Here is her full story: