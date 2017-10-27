Black Coffee: My Real Calling Is To Inspire People

World renowned DJ and producer, Nkosinathi Maphumulo says his real calling is to inspire people.

Popularly known as Black Coffee, Maphumulo was speaking at the launch of his new body spray, Black by Black Coffee in collaboration with Axe at Soweto's Zone 6 Venue on Friday evening.

He said the collaboration was a step in the right direction in helping people, especially youngsters, find their magic.

"I was very fortunate to have found my magic at a young age and to realise that music is the reason I'm on earth and now I'm using that platform to empower -- especially in a country like ours where we still have a long way to go," he told HuffPost SA.

Speaking of his early years in music, Maphumulo said enroute to finding his magic, he encountered struggles.

"Musically, like other creatives, I struggled with writer's block. And I found that growing with fame was challenging -- I went from a guy who grew up in a township whom people did not even pay attention to, to someone who can no longer walk down a street without people wanting to interact. That was challenging," he said.

​​​​Maphumulo said the partnership with Axe ties with his calling to inspire people.

"When the brand approached me, the message was deeper, it was about changing people's lives and that's why I came on board. Through its DJ search competition, we were able to select a winner whose life has been changed for the better and that is fulfilling," he said.

Earlier this year, Axe launched a three-month search for the best house DJ in Africa with Maphumulo as the judge and mentor. The winning DJs were from South Africa, Zambia, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Maphumulo recently took home the Best Deep House DJ at the DJ Awards in Ibiza. He also concluded his residency at Hï Ibiza, also known as the party capital for the rich and famous, earlier this month.

The winning DJs from the competition were part of Maphumolo's closing party on the Spanish island and also joined him on stage during his eight-hour set.

Speaking of his travels across the world, Maphumulo told HuffPost SA that as much as other countries are amazing and also "far more developed", South Africa remains in his heart.

"There's no place as awesome as South Africa. I feel like at times we under estimate our power, which is why I always tell aspiring DJ's that before you want to start making it overseas, you can make a successful career for yourself here at home. Your dreams can come true right here, you only need to understand that this is a place where anything is possible.

The "We dance again" hitmaker said his new single should be out in March 2018.

Maphumulo treated his fans to a three-hour set at the venue on Friday night, something he said was unusual for him on home turf.

"Here at home I normally play for an hour and then I'm off to the next gig, but this time, I wanted to play for my people also in celebration of the year it's been," he said.