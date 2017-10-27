Editor's Choice: HuffPost's Best Videos Of The Week That Was

The week ended with the rand in a very sorry state, after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his first mid-term budget speech. Then the Tripartite Alliance met in an attempt to smooth things over following President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle. The week wasn't all that bad, however, as Ouma Tema, founder of Plus Fab, tells us why she started her business and why looking sexy is possible regardless of a person's size. Get comfortable and enjoy the videos of the week.

1. GIGABA'S FIRST MID-TERM LEFT PEOPLE WONDERING - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his first mid-term budget speech in Parliament. Much was expected from the speech, as this was the first time he was addressing parliament and the country on the budget. Here are five things he spoke about in his speech:

2. MINISTER GIGABA SHOULD FOCUS ON LONG-TERM ISSUES - The dean of the faculty of commerce, law and management at Wits University, Professor Imraan Valodia, says: "What the speech really needs to do, is provide a level of hope amongst South Africans -- and confidence, not only in the short term, but the long term too." READ MORE.

3. TRYING TO KEEP THE PARTY TOGETHER - The ANC conducted an alliance council meeting at Luthuli House, with leaders of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu in attendance. This comes after members of both the SACP and Cosatu have requested that President Jacob Zuma be removed from his position. The ANC deputy secretary general gave some insight into alliance issues. READ MORE.

4. SHEKHINAH TAKES THE HOT SEAT - HuffPost SA met up with singer Shekhinah as she was preparing for her first performance in Johannesburg. She gave us a sneak peek into what she does when she is not creating such beautiful music. Check it out.

5. LOOKING SEXY IS ALWAYS AN OPTION - Tired of her struggle to find outfits to go out in, Plus Fab founder Ouma Tema took the matter into her own hands and started her own plus-size fashion line. READ MORE.