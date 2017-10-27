Minnie Dlamini: Get Your Tissues Ready For The Final Episode...

Minnie Dlamini's record-breaking wedding reality series is coming to an end on Friday night, and she says it will be this episode that brings tears to eyes of many.

The episode, which is the third and final of the three-part series "Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones", will take viewers down to Cape Town and showcase her elegant Western wedding to Quinton Jones, set against the opulent backdrop of Somerset West.

The 27-year-old and her husband tied the knot in July during a lavish traditional Zulu celebration in Durban. In September, they had their white wedding in the Western Cape winelands at Lourensford Estate, which fans can share in episode three.

Dlamini told HuffPost SA that although part two of the series was closest to her heart, the last one would be an emotional one.

"It was the [second] episode that showed the most diversity. From the craziness of my bachelorette in Paris, to the dynamic between our friends and the most incredible traditional wedding that I felt reflects our mixed cultural South Africa. Episode three... make sure you have tissues," she warned.

Following the first episode of the show, Vuzu Amp announced that the show had broken records -- it was the highest rated show in the channel's history.

Dlamini said she was overwhelmed by the love shown to her.

"This was honestly a passion project, and the response exceeded my expectations. It means so much, knowing that all our hard work, sweat and tears have paid off. It still confuses me that any aspect of my life is interesting. The love is completely overwhelming and humbling at the same time. I love what I do with my whole heart, and to get that love back is the greatest feeling in the world. I'm glad I get to share this with everyone, and we get to enjoy it together," she told HuffPost SA.

She added that married life has not changed her routine as a working woman. "It's like playing house with your best friend."

Minnie's tips for brides to be:

1. Do as much planning as you can on your own.

That way you can save a lot of money.

2. Give yourself enough time.

There's no need to rush.

3. And lastly, it's about the two of you.

So make it "you", and make it fun!

Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones airs on Vuzu Amp (Channel 103) at 7.30pm.