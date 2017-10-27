Guilt-Free Pizza And Dessert? It's Real At 3 Jozi Eateries!

Merely thinking about the word diet can conjure up some not-so-positive thoughts. "Restrictions", "hunger" and "tastelessness" are words that come to mind -- never mind past attempts at dieting that failed or were just not sustainable.

But it turns out that if you are on a diet, at least in Johannesburg, you do not have to give up your favourites completely -- you just need to know where to find their healthier versions.

So whether you are Banting, or on a military or a Daniel fast diet, or just looking for healthier alternatives -- be sure to check out local places where you can satisfy your palate healthily.

Here are HuffPost SA's top three picks for this weekend:

1. Leafy Greens

This vegetarian restaurant is set on an organic farm in Muldersdrift and serves the most delicous, nutritious food.

Mouthwatering dairy-free, gluten-free dessert.

It may be cheesy, but do you want a piece of me🤼‍♀️ all our cheesecakes 🎂 are dairy free, gluten free and delicious 👊🏻 all our desserts are available on our menu from Wednesday to Sunday 🌴#cheesecake #strawberry #nut #glutenfree #dairyfree A post shared by Leafy Greens Cafe & Shop (@leafygreenscafe) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

...and some healthy juices for those who like to cleanse every now and then.

A post shared by Leafy Greens Cafe & Shop (@leafygreenscafe) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

2. Col'Cacchio's Vegan Pizzas

The Italian pizzeria chain, which has various branches around Gauteng, offers carb-conscious pizza alternatives and plenty of vegan options.

A post shared by Col'Cacchio (@colcacchio) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

3. Voodoo Lily Cafe

This Banting-friendly establishment in Birdhaven offers wholesome and delicious food.

A post shared by Voodoo Lily Café (@voodoolilycafe) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

A post shared by Voodoo Lily Café (@voodoolilycafe) on Sep 20, 2015 at 6:58am PDT