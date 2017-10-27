All Sections
    Guilt-Free Pizza And Dessert? It's Real At 3 Jozi Eateries!

    You do not have to completely give up your faves - enjoy treats that won't pack on the kilos at these 3 Joburg venues.

    28/10/2017 07:39 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Merely thinking about the word diet can conjure up some not-so-positive thoughts. "Restrictions", "hunger" and "tastelessness" are words that come to mind -- never mind past attempts at dieting that failed or were just not sustainable.

    But it turns out that if you are on a diet, at least in Johannesburg, you do not have to give up your favourites completely -- you just need to know where to find their healthier versions.

    So whether you are Banting, or on a military or a Daniel fast diet, or just looking for healthier alternatives -- be sure to check out local places where you can satisfy your palate healthily.

    Here are HuffPost SA's top three picks for this weekend:

    1. Leafy Greens

    This vegetarian restaurant is set on an organic farm in Muldersdrift and serves the most delicous, nutritious food.

    We went for a breakfast buffet with my dad at @leafygreenscafe ! Love eating here when we are in Joburg! The food is always amazingly delicious and nutritious. Even my omni dad said that the food was amazing! Keep up the awesome food guys =) #vegan #whatveganseat #vegansofinstagram #plantbased #wholefoodsplantbased #plantbasedhappiness #veganbreakfast #crueltyfree #sogood #veganlatte #lovethisplace #breakfastwithdad

    A post shared by Allécia Boonzaaier (@plant_based_boon) on

    Mouthwatering dairy-free, gluten-free dessert.

    ...and some healthy juices for those who like to cleanse every now and then.

    2. Col'Cacchio's Vegan Pizzas

    The Italian pizzeria chain, which has various branches around Gauteng, offers carb-conscious pizza alternatives and plenty of vegan options.

    A post shared by Col'Cacchio (@colcacchio) on

    3. Voodoo Lily Cafe

    This Banting-friendly establishment in Birdhaven offers wholesome and delicious food.

