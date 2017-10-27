Guilt-Free Pizza And Dessert? It's Real At 3 Jozi Eateries!

Merely thinking about the word diet can conjure up some not-so-positive thoughts. "Restrictions", "hunger" and "tastelessness" are words that come to mind -- never mind past attempts at dieting that failed or were just not sustainable.
But it turns out that if you are on a diet, at least in Johannesburg, you do not have to give up your favourites completely -- you just need to know where to find their healthier versions.
So whether you are Banting, or on a military or a Daniel fast diet, or just looking for healthier alternatives -- be sure to check out local places where you can satisfy your palate healthily.
Here are HuffPost SA's top three picks for this weekend:
1. Leafy Greens
This vegetarian restaurant is set on an organic farm in Muldersdrift and serves the most delicous, nutritious food.
We went for a breakfast buffet with my dad at @leafygreenscafe ! Love eating here when we are in Joburg! The food is always amazingly delicious and nutritious. Even my omni dad said that the food was amazing! Keep up the awesome food guys =) #vegan #whatveganseat #vegansofinstagram #plantbased #wholefoodsplantbased #plantbasedhappiness #veganbreakfast #crueltyfree #sogood #veganlatte #lovethisplace #breakfastwithdad
Mouthwatering dairy-free, gluten-free dessert.
...and some healthy juices for those who like to cleanse every now and then.
2. Col'Cacchio's Vegan Pizzas
The Italian pizzeria chain, which has various branches around Gauteng, offers carb-conscious pizza alternatives and plenty of vegan options.
3. Voodoo Lily Cafe
This Banting-friendly establishment in Birdhaven offers wholesome and delicious food.