'OPW' Can Call Off The Search - Tweeps Have Found Their Top 3!

Popular Mzansi Magic show "Our Perfect Wedding" can just cancel its presenter search, because the winner has been found -- or so say the tweeps.

Viewers got to see the Johannesburg leg of the show's audition process on Thursday, and they are convinced the new presenter will come from Jozi.

Here are the top three favourites, judging by social media:

1. Busi Lukhele -- who, despite battling flu, delightfully still impressed and made it through!

Such beauty I'll watch OPW every Sunday @Busilukhele ... regardless of her voice she impressed #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/busmUh2QC6 — G.S Maku (@gopolang6) October 26, 2017

2. Nontobeko Sibisi -- AKA "the People's Ntatheli" or "Babes wamaYeeses".

#OPWPresenterSearch - Do You Think I've Got What It Takes To Be Your Next Host? LALELA, Si 👏🏾 funa 👏🏾 ukwenza 👏🏾 amaYEESES! pic.twitter.com/pkt6k3f5dL — Nontobeko Sibisi (@Nontobek0Sibisi) October 26, 2017

Listen bbz! I am goosebumping- we are waiting for you https://t.co/Ld4asaAB86 — Malebo Sephodi 💫 (@malebosephodi) October 26, 2017

Mayivalwe le presenter search bantase!!! Well done Nonto 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 You have more than what is required. https://t.co/eXcGAuToFV — Siba (@SibahleMo) October 27, 2017

3. Kayise Ngqula -- the calm goddess who was put on the spot, but didn't fail to deliver under pressure.

Your audition was super and thank goodness you didn't crack under pressure well done ntombi🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Nono Zani (@kolo_za) October 27, 2017

Congratulations to my beautiful sister @kayise_ngqula for making it to the next round of #opwpresentersearch you have done us proud sis❤️ A post shared by ntsika ngqula (@ntsika_bavariianboii) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

My dreams are all I have to keep me going. To keep me sane. Thank you for tuning in tonight! #OPWPresenterSearch — Kayise Ngqula (@KayiseNgqula) October 26, 2017

The audition process, much like the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal legs, was not short of humorous moments:

#OPWPresenterSearch When your blesser decided to try out as well 😂😂😂🍸 pic.twitter.com/2QCF9HsXtn — Just Koki (@Mys_koki_M) October 26, 2017

However, it's not the end, as the top six contestants from Johannesburg will vie for the hotly contested presenter position with 12 other contestants from Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.