    'OPW' Can Call Off The Search - Tweeps Have Found Their Top 3!

    Folks on Twitter have already decided on an "Our Perfect Wedding" presenter-search Top 3. And they are all from Johannesburg...

    27/10/2017 13:18 SAST | Updated 12 minutes ago
    Popular Mzansi Magic show "Our Perfect Wedding" can just cancel its presenter search, because the winner has been found -- or so say the tweeps.

    Viewers got to see the Johannesburg leg of the show's audition process on Thursday, and they are convinced the new presenter will come from Jozi.

    Here are the top three favourites, judging by social media:

    1. Busi Lukhele -- who, despite battling flu, delightfully still impressed and made it through!

    2. Nontobeko Sibisi -- AKA "the People's Ntatheli" or "Babes wamaYeeses".

    3. Kayise Ngqula -- the calm goddess who was put on the spot, but didn't fail to deliver under pressure.

    The audition process, much like the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal legs, was not short of humorous moments:

    However, it's not the end, as the top six contestants from Johannesburg will vie for the hotly contested presenter position with 12 other contestants from Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

