All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Tanzania Homosexuality Row: Bail Granted To SA Lawyer Arrested For 'Promoting Homosexuality’

    For now, they still have to report to a police station in Tanzania every day.

    27/10/2017 08:38 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

    South African human rights lawyer Sibongile Ndashe and her 12 colleagues, who were arrested by Tanzanian authorities on October 17 for "promoting homosexuality", have been released on bail, a colleague has confirmed.

    Senior lawyer and spokesperson at the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in South Africa (ISLA), Matilda Lasseko told News24 that, although the 13 were released on bail, it did not mean that they would return to South Africa.

    Their release allows them to return to their hotels in Tanzania and, in terms of their bail conditions, they have to report to a police station in that country every day.

    "They [authorities] are still holding their passports, and there are still no charges laid. We don't know if they will be given their passports back. In the meantime, the authorities will continue their investigation," she said.

    Ndashe was in the east African country along with other lawyers to facilitate a workshop on challenging the Tanzanian government's closure of HIV centres. They were arrested at the Peacock Hotel in the country's capital, Dar es Salaam.

    Same-sex relations are illegal in Tanzania.

    Ndashe was granted bail before but it was revoked on October 20.

    Previously, News24 reported that Thami Mseleku, the South African high vcommissioner in Tanzania had been in touch with police since the arrest.

    - News24

    MORE:HomosexualityLGBTNewsSA NewsTanzania