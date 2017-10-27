All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    TGIF - Here Are Some Of The Worst Feelings Tweeps Believe You Don't Need

    Y'all play too much!

    27/10/2017 14:52 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    RichVintage via Getty Images

    If this week felt like it took longer than it was supposed to, relax, it could have been worse.

    Tweeps have rounded up some of the worst feelings you do not want to be going through and a long week does not really feature in the list.

    Through the #100WorstFeelingsEver, Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to share some of the worst feelings they have encountered and it's hilarious.

    Here are some of the tweets:


    So there you have it fam, it could be worse.

    MORE:#100WorstFeelingsEverEntertainmentMzansi