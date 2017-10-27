TGIF - Here Are Some Of The Worst Feelings Tweeps Believe You Don't Need

If this week felt like it took longer than it was supposed to, relax, it could have been worse.

Tweeps have rounded up some of the worst feelings you do not want to be going through and a long week does not really feature in the list.

Through the # 100WorstFeelingsEver, Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to share some of the worst feelings they have encountered and it's hilarious.

Here are some of the tweets:

#100WorstFeelingsEver

When your Crush keeps tweeting the type of man she wants, but you are not even close to wat she requires 😿😅😢 pic.twitter.com/DxAsUJ5MKX — Gatsheni 🐘 (@Clarence_xvi) October 27, 2017

#100WorstFeelingsEver You just cut a hot pepper and now you just rubbed your eye — Dan (@Dan081275) October 27, 2017

#100WorstFeelingsEver



When your parents ignore your calls on payday ... pic.twitter.com/K2VxZh22JW — MRS GRAHAM💎 (@DrakeIsBae96) October 27, 2017

Being stuck in a gov. office doing NOTHING on a Friday, simply bcoz your supervisor refuses to go home to his family #100WorstFeelingsEver pic.twitter.com/UnF3YORQcu — A Girl Has No Name (@EbongaNdeya) October 27, 2017



So there you have it fam, it could be worse.