Breathless Carl Niehaus: 'It's All Fake News!"

Candidate for South Africa's ruling party leadership Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma greets supporters during her first campaign rally at the African National Congress ( ANC) Cadres Forum on September 24, 2017 in Harding.

The MK veterans association MKMVA's spokesperson Carl Niehaus has issued a breathless three-page statement denouncing reports in the Sunday Times about Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's relationship with a self-confessed tobacco smuggler and fraudster.

Niehaus -- who has resurfaced as a Dlamini-Zuma acolyte after being disgraced following various allegations of impropriety years ago -- declared the Sunday Times' reports as being "fake news" and has questioned the newspaper's ethical standard.

At the same time the presidency issued a statement rejecting allegations in the same reports that President Zuma has neglected to file tax returns since he became head of state and that he was on the payroll of a benefactor for months after he became president.

Bongani Ngqulunga, Zuma's spokesperson, said in a short statement: "The Presidency rejects the allegations contained in media reports today, 29 October 2017, claiming wrongdoing by President Jacob Zuma in relation to some undeclared funds. President Zuma has declared to the relevant authorities all income received and allegations contained in the reports are misleading and are clearly part of the ongoing smear campaigns. The tax matters of the President are in order.

"The President has also not received any information related to taxes linked to the Nkandla upgrades as alleged by the media," Nqulunga says.

There are however no references to the raft of other allegations contained in the Sunday Times reports which are based on the book of journalist Jacques Pauw titled "The President's Keepers". It was published on Sunday.

The MKMVA, through Niehaus, has decried the reports as "low-down sewer journalistm" and dismissed reports as "embedded advocacy journalism, fabricated news and downright lies".

Some of Niehaus' protestations include: