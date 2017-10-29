Minnie Dlamini Has Shared The Official Photos From Her Fairytale Wedding And They Are Just Stunning

Following the airing of the season finale of her wedding reality series, Minnie Dlamini took to Instagram to share pictures from her fairytale wedding which took place in Cape Town.

Read: Get Your Tissues Ready For Minnie Dlamini's Final Episode...

Dlamini and her husband, Quinton Jones had sold broadcasting rights of the wedding to Multichoice -- although their guests could take and share pictures from the wedding, no pictures of the couple could be shared on social media until the broadcast on Vuzu Amp, part of a three-part series.

Also read: Minnie Dlamini's Wedding Reality Series Is A Definite Must-See. Here's Why.

The 27-year-old media personality shared these pictures and we think she looked absolutely breathtaking -- we think you'll agree with us:

Congratulations once again to the Joneses!