Was Nomgcobo Jiba Actually Spy "SA71"?

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams (R) walks past his then deputy Adv Nomgcobo Jiba as he leaves at the end of a media briefing in Pretoria, South Africa, May 23, 2016.

According the Sunday Times, new documents from a Hawks investigation suggest that former advocate Nomgcobo Jiba was moonlighting as a state security agent while she was acting as South Africa's deputy national director of public prosecutions.

News24 is reporting that these allegations are contained in journalist Jacques Pauw's new book The President's Keepers. The publication asked Jiba for comment. She however did not respond.

A report written by a Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Viljoen to Colonel Kobus Roelofse of the Hawks states, according to the Sunday Times story, that Jiba made use of a "crime intelligence account" held at a Durban travel agency.

The invoice number of the account was "SA71", which, the Hawks said, was Jiba's undercover agent number.

When asked for comment this week, Jiba brushed the questions off.

"These are very tired news from your faceless mischief-makers in pursuance of sinister agendas which do not warrant any response from me," she said to the Sunday Times.

Viljoen also revealed to the Sunday Times that he had uncovered a close relationship between Jiba and suspended crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

"I have also obtained evidence as well as a sworn statement made by Mdluli on behalf of advocate Jiba in court case which clearly spells out the close association," he said.