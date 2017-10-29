All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • IMPACT

    Watch The Adorable Moment These Two Lovers Got Engaged At Johannesburg Pride

    Love wins, every time.

    29/10/2017 12:04 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Twitter

    Despite calls for a boycott of Johannesburg Pride due to the organiser's choice of venue, and a "homophobic" headline performer, a video of two lovers saying "yes" to a lifetime together at this weekend's Johannesburg Pride is going viral for reminding people, "what Pride should be".

    Star reporter Nokuthula Zwane captured the touching moment between Simone and Alison, where the one partner says yes, the other exclaims with joy, and members of the crowd wipe tears from their eyes.

    Watch the video below. Happy Pride Johannesburg!

    MORE:ImpactJohannesburg PrideLGBT Living