Despite calls for a boycott of Johannesburg Pride due to the organiser's choice of venue, and a "homophobic" headline performer, a video of two lovers saying "yes" to a lifetime together at this weekend's Johannesburg Pride is going viral for reminding people, "what Pride should be".

Star reporter Nokuthula Zwane captured the touching moment between Simone and Alison, where the one partner says yes, the other exclaims with joy, and members of the crowd wipe tears from their eyes.

Watch the video below. Happy Pride Johannesburg!