Best Of HuffPost On 30 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. The ANC remained quiet yesterday when, for the umpteenth time since he became head of state, shocking allegations of irregularities and abuses of power were made against President Jacob Zuma. Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw's bombshell book "The President's Keepers" -- from which HuffPost SA publishes an extract on Monday -- details how the ANC's leader has allegedly evaded his tax responsibilities for fear of being found out as a kept president. Read more.

2. Murder and crime knows no race and it affects everyone in South Africa, says Dan Kriek, president of Agri SA, the country's largest and most influential agricultural organisation. "All of us share in the 19,000 murders annually and the 52 murders daily. We share in these murders in their totality. And we must register our horror at what is happening in the country," Kriek told HuffPost SA from his farm Quarta in the Reitz District in the Free State. Read more.

3. Inkatha Freedom Party president Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced on Sunday that he would be stepping down. Buthelezi founded the party in 1975 and was its first and only president. Here are some of the highlights of Buthelezi's political career.

4. Receiving any extra money is always a good thing and it gets even better if it comes in the form of a 13th cheque or a December bonus. However, the festive season is known to be a time when even the more financially savvy among us tend to overspend, but it doesn't have to be that way. Read more.

5. Could it be that rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu decided that Sunday would be the day that he bares all to the world or could "we blame it on the alcohol"? We were all having what seemed to be a normal end to the weekend until the "Manando" hitmaker decided to live broadcast his trip to the loo and accidentally showed the world his penis while he was at it. Read more.

6. A foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign has pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to FBI agents. George Papadopoulos, 30, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2017, but the case wasn't unsealed until Monday, when two other Trump associates were indicted by a federal grand jury. Papadopoulos reached a plea deal with prosecutors, indicating he's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Read more.

7. Women like hearing their partners say: "Call me daddy" and "It's very tight" during sex. This is according to a recent Australian survey where 5,000 men and women revealed intimate details about their relationships. Read more.