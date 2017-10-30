Longing For SA? You Could Win A Trip Back Home

South African Tourism in Australia's "Come Home Bru" campaign cheekily compares national treasures in the two countries in a bid to get Saffers Down Under to "Come home (even if just for a holiday)".

Durban-born comedian Robbie Collins appears in the official South African Tourism AU video, which has now gone viral, and, with his tongue firmly jammed into his cheek, draws comparisons between beer prices, barbies and braais -- and shows that there's just no way the views from Ayers Rock measures up to those from our own Table Mountain.

"So come on expats, come on home. Where the grass is greener, the cricket is better, and the sundowners are the best in the world." Robbie Collins

The campaign also involves a competition offering expats the chance to win a trip back home, for themselves and an Aussie "mate".

What you could get:

Return flights for you and an Aussie mate courtesy of SAA, an eight-night trip to South Africa including a luxury safari, a visit to Cape Town and a visit to your hometown.

Braai

Expats have also been invited to bring their Aussie friends to authentic South African braai events to be held in Sydney and Perth as part of the Come Home Bru campaign.

Braai vs BBQ

A braai is quite different from a BBQ, and no, a braai is not a South African version of a BBQ.

Braai is an occasion where people come to eat meat and socialise -- and nothing else matters. Cheap burgers or fatty sausages are not what South Africans are about. A braai is all about meat, meat and more meat.

South Africans are the masters of braai.

BBQs do not exist in South Africa.

Braai is part of the South African culture.

So if you're down Down Under, tired of "cookouts" and longing for a real South African braai, then, well, come home, bru.