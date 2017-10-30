FULL STATEMENT: Makwakwa Back At SARS

SARS wishes to announce that after approximately a year in suspension, Chief Officer: Business & Individual Tax (BAIT), Mr Jonas Makwakwa, will return to the organisation with effect from 1 November 2017.

In September 2016, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) submitted a report to SARS containing some serious allegations against Mr Makwakwa.

SARS sought an outside legal opinion on the matter. The Commissioner, Mr Tom Moyane took the decision to suspend Mr Makwakwa pending an independent investigation into the allegations.

To ensure transparency, independence and integrity of the process, a renowned international law firm, Hogan Lovells was appointed to investigate the matter.

Hogan Lovells submitted an investigation report which recommended that disciplinary action be taken against Mr Makwakwa. The law firm, Hogan Lovells then appointed a highly esteemed and renowned senior counsel, Advocate Terry Motau, to chair the hearing.

SARS wishes to confirm that, Advocate Motau, SC has submitted the final report which found that Mr Makwakwa was not guilty of any of the charges levelled against him.

This concludes the disciplinary action against Mr Makwakwa. As result SARS will immediately implement the outcome of the hearing as is. He will return to SARS to resume his position as CO: BAIT with effect from 1 November 2017.

#Sars' #JonasMakwakwa was suspended after media ousted his myserious payments of about R1,2m into ATM's.https://t.co/85hJYeufgb https://t.co/3g75marBoo — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) October 30, 2017