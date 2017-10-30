All Sections
    Gauteng Government Looking To Cut Ties With KPMG

    The Gauteng provincial government is seeking a legal opinion on whether to review its contracts with the embattled auditor.

    30/10/2017 08:48 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Reinhard Krause / Reuters

    The Gauteng provincial government is seeking a legal opinion on whether to review its contracts with embattled auditor KPMG.

    Fin24 reported that, in a written reply by Gauteng provincial treasury boss Barbara Creecy to the province's legislature, Creecy said the province had paid KPMG over R4-million since 2013 for audit-related contracts.

    Creecy was reportedly asked "whether, in light of the current scandal concerning KPMG, the department and the treasury will continue to make use of KPMG or a consortium where KPMG was a member".

    According to Fin24, she responded: "The Gauteng provincial government, subject to a legal opinion which is being sought, will determine a provincial position on whether to review contracts undertaken by KPMG."

    More than a dozen companies and organisations have cut ties with KMPG after an investigation revealed alleged ill-practice with work it conducted for the Guptas and the SA Revenue Service.

