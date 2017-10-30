All Sections
    • NEWS

    'Genoeg is Genoeg' -- Farmers Unite In Black Monday Protest

    Farmers and supporters gather throughout the country to protest against farm attacks.

    30/10/2017 09:08 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    PercYoung@Twitter

    Farming communities throughout South Africa took to the streets on Monday to raise awareness about farm attacks and killings in a "Black Monday" mass protest.

    A convoy of tractors, trucks and bakkies will head to the Mother City from Stellenbosch to highlight the killing of farmers.

    Farmers in Polokwane, as well as the Free State, are also participating in the protest.

    A group under the banner "Genoeg is Genoeg" (enough is enough) organised the demonstration on social media following the murder of Klapmuts farmer Joubert Conradie.

    He was shot at his Uitkyk farm in the early hours of Monday morning by unknown suspects.

    Traffic on national roads has been moving slowly as the protesters are blocking traffic.

    Dan Kriek, president of AgriSA, commemorated Black Monday on his farm in the Free State. A prayer meeting was held by farmworker and lay-preacher Piet Mokoena.

    Dan Kriek

    Kriek says in the Facebook post they prayed for every South African who has been a victim of violent crime.

    Dan Kriek

