'Genoeg is Genoeg' -- Farmers Unite In Black Monday Protest

Farming communities throughout South Africa took to the streets on Monday to raise awareness about farm attacks and killings in a "Black Monday" mass protest.

A convoy of tractors, trucks and bakkies will head to the Mother City from Stellenbosch to highlight the killing of farmers.

Farmers in Polokwane, as well as the Free State, are also participating in the protest.

A mass prayer in Klapmuts in the Western Cale ahead of the #BlackMonday protest convoy to Cape Town. #FarmMurders pic.twitter.com/4912EjapiS — #PERCY (@Percyoung) October 30, 2017

A group under the banner "Genoeg is Genoeg" (enough is enough) organised the demonstration on social media following the murder of Klapmuts farmer Joubert Conradie.

He was shot at his Uitkyk farm in the early hours of Monday morning by unknown suspects.

Hundreds of members of the farming community attending the #BlackMonday protest gathering in Klapmuts in the Western Cape. pic.twitter.com/CppLD0qekU — #PERCY (@Percyoung) October 30, 2017

Those gathered say they are here to take a stand against farm attacks and murders #BlackMonday #eNCA pic.twitter.com/4Nw8ErdsRA — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) October 30, 2017

Traffic on national roads has been moving slowly as the protesters are blocking traffic.

Dan Kriek, president of AgriSA, commemorated Black Monday on his farm in the Free State. A prayer meeting was held by farmworker and lay-preacher Piet Mokoena.

Kriek says in the Facebook post they prayed for every South African who has been a victim of violent crime.

A nation together black and white standing together in prayer what a almighty god we serve #BlackMonday — Kerwin Clifford (@kerwinclifford) October 30, 2017

Farmers are disrupting traffic on the N1 in Pretoria as part of the #BlackMonday awareness campaign. Photos: Sone Grobbelaar. pic.twitter.com/zvj4o5pMqo — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) October 30, 2017

People already gathering at events across South Africa (& some abroad) against farm murders.#BlackMonday #stopdiemoorde pic.twitter.com/BhABZ0hr79 — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) October 30, 2017

#BlackMonday crowd goes onto their needs to ask for forgiveness of SA's sin. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/BSch6mPEf0 — James de Villiers (@pejames) October 30, 2017

#BlackMonday convoy waiting in line on their way to Cape Town. Expect mayor delays On the R44. Near Stellenbosch. (@pejames) pic.twitter.com/eoHjSuCF0f — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) October 30, 2017

Days like these are interesting as one gets to see the real views. pic.twitter.com/83auH2wrTY — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 30, 2017

#BlackMonday marchers gathering on a farm ahead of their march from Klapmuts near Stellenbosch to Cape Town #eNCA pic.twitter.com/29MpJoYwFr — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) October 30, 2017