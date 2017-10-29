All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    Here Are Some Photos Of A Very Cute Vampire Hedgehog Called Sir Hodge Huffington

    No, don't ask, we didn't name our site after a hedgehog.

    30/10/2017 01:51 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago
    nemchinowa via Getty Images
    Who knew that hedgehogs could be that cute!

    Meet Sir Hodge Huffington the Cricket Slayer -- or Huff for short.

    Huff is owned by Carolyn Parker and has almost 50,000 followers on Instagram.

    If Huff were here today he would say... Spread love, not hate. ❤️#imwithhuff

    A post shared by Sir Huff 🌈 & Marshmallow Fluff (@huffyhedgehogs) on

    The hedgehog has generated a following due to his distinct vampire teeth, and Parker's endless supply of very cute pics.

    Feelin' this #tbt pic of Huff hustlin'! A little reminder to keep working to achieve your goals - whatever they may be! 😛💜

    A post shared by Sir Huff 🌈 & Marshmallow Fluff (@huffyhedgehogs) on

    Hiding from Monday like: I can't. I'm an all natural burrito (with a side of piggy nose).

    A post shared by Sir Huff 🌈 & Marshmallow Fluff (@huffyhedgehogs) on

    "How would you feel if I told you I loved you?" ❤️Tag someone you love or someone who needs to unwind with a nose rub.

    A post shared by Sir Huff 🌈 & Marshmallow Fluff (@huffyhedgehogs) on

    Huff was adopted from Quill Berry Hedgehogs, where she was placed after being rescued from an abusive owner.

    Parker told Bored Panda that she started the Instagram to cheer others up.

    "Huff comes off as being grumpy and 'huffy', but is really lovable and cuddly on the inside. I think that's why there is such a large fan base for hedgehogs... because a lot of people can really relate".

    And in case Huff's Instagram wasn't enough, the Quill Berry Hedgehogs Facebook page has a habit it of putting up photos of cute baby hedgehogs.



    We're not complaining.

