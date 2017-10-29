Here Are Some Photos Of A Very Cute Vampire Hedgehog Called Sir Hodge Huffington

Who knew that hedgehogs could be that cute!

Meet Sir Hodge Huffington the Cricket Slayer -- or Huff for short.



Huff is owned by Carolyn Parker and has almost 50,000 followers on Instagram.

If Huff were here today he would say... Spread love, not hate. ❤️#imwithhuff A post shared by Sir Huff 🌈 & Marshmallow Fluff (@huffyhedgehogs) on Nov 9, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

The hedgehog has generated a following due to his distinct vampire teeth, and Parker's endless supply of very cute pics.

Feelin' this #tbt pic of Huff hustlin'! A little reminder to keep working to achieve your goals - whatever they may be! 😛💜 A post shared by Sir Huff 🌈 & Marshmallow Fluff (@huffyhedgehogs) on May 4, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Hiding from Monday like: I can't. I'm an all natural burrito (with a side of piggy nose). A post shared by Sir Huff 🌈 & Marshmallow Fluff (@huffyhedgehogs) on May 22, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

"How would you feel if I told you I loved you?" ❤️Tag someone you love or someone who needs to unwind with a nose rub. A post shared by Sir Huff 🌈 & Marshmallow Fluff (@huffyhedgehogs) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Huff was adopted from Quill Berry Hedgehogs, where she was placed after being rescued from an abusive owner.

Parker told Bored Panda that she started the Instagram to cheer others up.



"Huff comes off as being grumpy and 'huffy', but is really lovable and cuddly on the inside. I think that's why there is such a large fan base for hedgehogs... because a lot of people can really relate".

And in case Huff's Instagram wasn't enough, the Quill Berry Hedgehogs Facebook page has a habit it of putting up photos of cute baby hedgehogs.





We're not complaining.