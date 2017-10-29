All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Milan Just Got The Sunset Of The Year And We Are Jealous

    Perfecto.

    30/10/2017 03:01 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago
    AFP/Getty Images
    Milan's stunning sunset.

    Known usually for the art in the city's galleries, Milan witnessed some natural art herself on Sunday night when the sky lit up in a gorgeous sunset.

    People reported on Twitter that the Milanese stopped their cars to take pictures of the sunset.


    Others saw the resemblance between the spindly lengths of cloud illuminated by the sun, and the otherworldly villain from Netflix's Stranger Things.

    Some of the photos are truly stunning.

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Strange clouds appeared during the Milan sunset, in Italy on 29 October 2017.

    #milansunset

    A post shared by Omar El Karim (@omar_el_karim) on

    ...oggi era davvero difficile non fotografate il cielo di #Milano.... #milanodavedere Foto di Luciano Valzi

    A post shared by Milano da vedere (@milanodavedere) on

    Milan is Italy's second largest city after Rome, and houses not just museums and art galleries, but much of the country's financial industry too. It is also commonly referred to as the world's design capital.

    The city is known for its humid, hot summers and sub-zero winters.

    And I guess Milan's now also known for its sunsets.

    MORE:ImpactitalymilanNewssunsetsweatherWorld