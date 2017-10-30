All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    [NSFW] Dear Emtee, You Can Spare Us The Live Images Of Your Penis -- We Only Want Your Music

    Also, please respect us. Thanks.

    30/10/2017 10:29 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

    Could it be that rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu decided that Sunday would be the day that he bares all to the world or could "we blame it on the alcohol"?

    We were all having what seemed to be a normal end to the weekend until the "Manando" hitmaker decided to live broadcast his trip to the loo and accidentally showed the world his penis while he was at it.

    Read: The Long And Short Of Micropenises: 6 Things You Should Know

    NOTE: The content is both sensitive and not suitable for children, sensitive viewers and viewing at work.

    In the video, which has Sfiso Ncwane's "Favour is my name" playing in the background, the 25-year-old eventually realises what he'd done and ends the broadcast but it was a little too late.

    People did not take this lying down with many Twitter detectives working around the clock to figure out what could have caused him to post such "indecent" content.

    Although we don't think it's funny, true to form, tweeps have had a field day poking fun at the "Manado" rapper:

    But then again, one should know that clinking that "live button" while making a trip to the toilet would not end well, unless it was intentional?

    Emtee is not a child, he should have known and done better. What was he thinking?

