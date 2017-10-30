[NSFW] Dear Emtee, You Can Spare Us The Live Images Of Your Penis -- We Only Want Your Music

Could it be that rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu decided that Sunday would be the day that he bares all to the world or could "we blame it on the alcohol"?

We were all having what seemed to be a normal end to the weekend until the "Manando" hitmaker decided to live broadcast his trip to the loo and accidentally showed the world his penis while he was at it.

NOTE: The content is both sensitive and not suitable for children, sensitive viewers and viewing at work.

Emtee is on hard drugs 😂 his reaction is priceless pic.twitter.com/M78ASv9PSq — Itumeleng (@_ItumelengM) October 30, 2017

In the video, which has Sfiso Ncwane's "Favour is my name" playing in the background, the 25-year-old eventually realises what he'd done and ends the broadcast but it was a little too late.

But the look on Emtee's face though😂😂😂😂 makes the whole thing more funnier pic.twitter.com/Igk476ZoZ3 — Kamo T_N (@Nthebe_Lebo) October 30, 2017

People did not take this lying down with many Twitter detectives working around the clock to figure out what could have caused him to post such "indecent" content.

Syrup and Cannabis is the only explanation #Emtee — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) October 30, 2017

Tf was Emtee doing 😂😂😂 — Nick-Velasco🔱 (@Sir_Jadams) October 30, 2017

Emtee's drugs are top notch 😂😂 — Louis Carnegie 👑💎 (@tigerwave_) October 30, 2017

Although we don't think it's funny, true to form, tweeps have had a field day poking fun at the "Manado" rapper:

Emtee beta thank da gods dat Sfiso Ncwane's "favour is my name" was playng kwiBackground, things could b alot worse if it was kulungile baba — 👑Dez Mdluli👑 (@Dez_Mdluli) October 30, 2017

I really don't understand what Emtee was trying to achieve with his penis show-off. WTF?🤔🤔 — Cash (@Caswell_Phasha) October 30, 2017

Now that's the face you make when you know you've fvcked up ... Damn Emtee 🙉 pic.twitter.com/xHWWYNuY23 — ⚜️CAESAR⚜️ (@TheEmperor_ZA) October 30, 2017

I don't even talk on the phone while I'm in the bathroom...nanku live peeing... #emtee pic.twitter.com/FV9MWMSUzO — I, Ben Dova (@Nelly4Sho) October 30, 2017

But then again, one should know that clinking that "live button" while making a trip to the toilet would not end well, unless it was intentional?

Emtee is not a child, he should have known and done better. What was he thinking?