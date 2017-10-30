All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Someone Please Tell This American Mag We're Over That Shamiso And Quavo 'Scandal'

    "We moved on a long time ago fam."

    30/10/2017 14:10 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Shamiso/Instagram

    South African social media users have accused American tabloid online magazine Bossip of 'reaching' following it's latest article on Shamiso Ndoro.

    The 19-year-old made headlines during the SA Migos tour earlier this month after she tweeted about her interaction with one of the members, Quavo setting social media alight.

    At the time, she tweeted that she and a friend had been invited by the rapper to join his table at a nightclub in Joburg.

    She later deleted the tweets and said they were taken out of context.

    Like all things on Twitter, the Shamiso/Quavo scandal was soon a thing of the past -- until Sunday night when Bossip decided it was not.

    The publication called Shamiso a super snack also bringing in socialite Faith Nketsi, known popularly as Queen Twerk.

    AOL

    As much as the duo was the talk of the town at the time, South Africans did not appreciate Bossip bringing up the subject now and ridiculing "our girls". Tweeps called out the publication asking Americans to rather deal with their boy, Quavo and let country deal with Shamiso.

    Here are some of the reactions:

    So, in short:

