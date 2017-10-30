Someone Please Tell This American Mag We're Over That Shamiso And Quavo 'Scandal'

South African social media users have accused American tabloid online magazine Bossip of 'reaching' following it's latest article on Shamiso Ndoro.

The 19-year-old made headlines during the SA Migos tour earlier this month after she tweeted about her interaction with one of the members, Quavo setting social media alight.

At the time, she tweeted that she and a friend had been invited by the rapper to join his table at a nightclub in Joburg.

She later deleted the tweets and said they were taken out of context.

Like all things on Twitter, the Shamiso/Quavo scandal was soon a thing of the past -- until Sunday night when Bossip decided it was not.

The publication called Shamiso a super snack also bringing in socialite Faith Nketsi, known popularly as Queen Twerk.

As much as the duo was the talk of the town at the time, South Africans did not appreciate Bossip bringing up the subject now and ridiculing "our girls". Tweeps called out the publication asking Americans to rather deal with their boy, Quavo and let country deal with Shamiso.

Here are some of the reactions:

Now you just messing with the whole country!! Hands off her....Deal with yalls Quavo we will deal with our girl. 😏😏😏 — Jesse's girl (@ndumi_pink) October 29, 2017

haibo this headline 💀 — hommeㇼ (@DAMNSBU) October 29, 2017

I thought we were done with this now you dragging our gal into this pic.twitter.com/XV95G10ySF — Icherry yaBantu (@Tillytiny1) October 29, 2017

