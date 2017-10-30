All Sections
    • NEWS

    Taipei vs Johannesburg: Which Pride Did It Better?

    It's the battle of this past weekend's LGBTQ+ parades.

    30/10/2017 15:20 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Instagram

    Taipei and Johannesburg Pride both happened this past Saturday. It was all extra special, with Taiwan being the first country in Asia and South Africa the first in Africa to legalise gay marriage.

    Here are some highlights that will make you painfully jealous that you weren't there.

    Some 110,000 people attended in Taipei.

    They had floats. Many, many floats.

    😜sightseeing #taipeipride2017 #taipeipride #gaypride #men #asianguys #asianmen #sexyguy #prideparade #asianboys

    A post shared by 🙈🙉🙊 Thanks For Following My 👣😋 (@spaceboi01) on

    There were nowhere near that many people in South Africa, but despite the low turnout, it was a "turn-up".

    South Africa had dancing. Much, much dancing.

    Taipei had temples.

    And flower birds.

    South Africa had an enormous penis.

    And these amazing people.

    #WeTheBrave #BraveEnough #Joburgpride #prep #lgbti #pride #pride2017

    A post shared by Riaan Norval (@riaan_norval) on

    But above all, there was lots and lots of love.

    Happy Pride #Taiwan! So proud of you! 🌈❤️🌈

    A post shared by Kisa. (@peasforbrains) on

    And happiness.

    #Theweekend #jhbpride #johannesburgpride17 #frienships #respectdiversity #love

    A post shared by Reitumetse Montshiwa (@reituitu) on

