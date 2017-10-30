Taipei vs Johannesburg: Which Pride Did It Better?

Taipei and Johannesburg Pride both happened this past Saturday. It was all extra special, with Taiwan being the first country in Asia and South Africa the first in Africa to legalise gay marriage.
Some 110,000 people attended in Taipei.
An estimated 110,000 people march in #Taiwan #gaypride2017 Parade#taiwanpride #LGBT
They had floats. Many, many floats.
There were nowhere near that many people in South Africa, but despite the low turnout, it was a "turn-up".
What a beautiful turn out to turn up! It was a magnificent pride and as always its such a pleasure to meet so many new people, to see old friends shine and to be surprised with free liquor at VIP. To everyone that came out in solidarity and support or just to be visible and party in a safe space PRIDE is for you!
South Africa had dancing. Much, much dancing.
Taipei had temples.
And flower birds.
South Africa had an enormous penis.
And these amazing people.
But above all, there was lots and lots of love.
And happiness.