Taipei vs Johannesburg: Which Pride Did It Better?

Taipei and Johannesburg Pride both happened this past Saturday. It was all extra special, with Taiwan being the first country in Asia and South Africa the first in Africa to legalise gay marriage.

Here are some highlights that will make you painfully jealous that you weren't there.

Some 110,000 people attended in Taipei.

They had floats. Many, many floats.

😜sightseeing

There were nowhere near that many people in South Africa, but despite the low turnout, it was a "turn-up".

South Africa had dancing. Much, much dancing.

Taipei had temples.

And flower birds.

South Africa had an enormous penis.

Nothing says pride like a big fat dick sculpture with rainbow fun 😂🤣🌈❤️🌺

And these amazing people.

#WeTheBrave #BraveEnough

But above all, there was lots and lots of love.

Happy Pride #Taiwan! So proud of you! 🌈❤️🌈

And happiness.