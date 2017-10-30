Truck Crashes Into Black Monday Protest

Three people have been injured following a 13-vehicle collision on the N4, approximately 5km outside of Middelburg in Mpumalanga when a truck plunged into the standstill protest action being held there.

3 left injured after 13-vehicle collision on the N4 outside Middleburg. Driver lost control of truck, crashed into #BlackMonday protestors pic.twitter.com/MYWCm97GHJ — Nae* (@Naewizzle) October 30, 2017

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring told HuffPost SA When that there had been no deaths "that we are aware of".

It is understood that the driver of a truck apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into several others during an apparent protest action

Farming communities throughout South Africa took to the streets on Monday to raise awareness about farm attacks and killings in a mass protest dubbed "Black Monday".

A group under the banner "Genoeg is Genoeg" (enough is enough) organised the demonstration on social media following the murder of Klapmuts farmer Joubert Conradie.

More photos of the Middelburg crash scene. #BlackMonday pic.twitter.com/CvKQwpH3Py — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 30, 2017

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at approximately 10.40am.

Upon further inspection, paramedics found that 10 vehicles and three trucks were completely blocking the entire one side of the road.

Several vehicles were found overturned on the grassy embankment. Local law enforcement began to close off the road and divert the traffic while paramedics assessed the patients.

Two people were found to have sustained serious injuries while one victim suffered moderate injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients on the site of the collision.