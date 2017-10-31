Best Of HuffPost On 31 October: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. South Africans are familiar with the crime statistics and high levels of violence in our communities. We are bombarded with accounts of violent crimes on a daily basis, and collectively we reel from the demoralising effects thereof. One would then assume that any call against crime would serve to unite rather than divide. Yet the #BlackMonday protest has elicited polarised opinions. Read here.

2. Meaningful and rewarding work is very important to Generation Zs, just like it is for their millennial brothers and sisters. And with Gen Z beginning to enter the workforce, now is the time to prepare so that your business benefits. As a bonus, you'll likely increase your relationship with — and retention of — millennials. Read more here.

3. While students at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) are still on the fence about whether they will be part of this year's #FeesMustFall protests, many believe their involvement would be crucial for the protest to have true significance. How important is Wits to the movement? Read here.

4. Consulting company Trillian CEO Eric Wood knew six weeks before it happened that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was going to be fired, members of parliament heard on Tuesday. Read the explosive story here.

5. There's no doubt that Shekinah Donnell will be ending 2017 with a bang. Barely a month after launching her debut album, "Rose Gold", the "Suited" hitmaker has been announced as the opening act for John Legend's South African tour this weekend. Read all about it here.

6. Some might call it a fallacious comparison: to attempt to compare the presidency of Nelson Mandela with that of President Jacob Zuma's. It is chalk and cheese, night and day, yin and yang, gangster and democratic. Read more.

7. Capetonians have surely always had a ghastly way of celebrating Halloween. From zombie-walking, ghost-bus tours to "real" ghost sightings -- the worlds of the living and the dead are truly blurred. It is no different in 2017. Read here.

8. There has never been a more important time to save than now in South Africa. This is according to the head of financial education at Old Mutual, John Manyike. "Save whatever you can," he implored South Africans, explaining that tough economic conditions in the country will likely put even more strain to already financially stressed and over-indebted South Africans. Learn more here.

9. A foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign has pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to FBI agents about "dirt" he was offered on Hillary Clinton. George Papadopoulos, 30, pleaded guilty on October 5, but the case wasn't unsealed until Monday, according to a statement from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He becomes the third adviser to Trump's campaign to face criminal charges in the FBI investigation after Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, and his associate, Rick Gates, surrendered on Monday morning. Read more and watch the video here.