Black Monday Marred By Some Protesters Waving Old SA Flag -- And Twitter Goes Ballistic

Members of the South African civic organisation, Afriforum and others in solidarity with the #Blackmonday movement pray during a demonstration against farm murders, at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on October 30, 2017. Thousands of white farmers blocked roads in South Africa on Monday to protest against what they say is an explosion of violence against their communities in rural areas. Large demonstrations under the 'Black Monday' banner were held in Cape Town, Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria. Marchers dressed in black to commemorate the victims of hundreds of deadly 'farm attacks' in recent years. / AFP PHOTO / GULSHAN KHAN (Photo credit should read GULSHAN KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Farming communities throughout South Africa took to the streets on Monday to raise awareness about farm attacks and killings in a mass protest gathering dubbed "Black Monday".

A group under the banner "Genoeg is Genoeg" (enough is enough) organised the demonstration on social media following the murder of Klapmuts farmer Joubert Conradie.

But during the protest, images of some participants waving the apartheid-era South African flag started to circulate on social media, causing quite an uproar.

The use of the apartheid flag at #BlackMonday protests is disgusting. There is no place for that flag in South Africa#ApartheidFlagMustFall — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 30, 2017

FLAGGED: these are the emblems of fallen #racist regimes which SHOULD get you arrested #blackMonday pic.twitter.com/ne950J1nEt — Neal Collins (@nealcol) October 30, 2017

These people who are proudly waving this flag should be jailed!! #ApartheidFlagMustFall https://t.co/v5C856x9kw — Tinny Buhle Ntshili (@LadyTee_Ntshili) October 31, 2017

#ApartheidFlagMustFall was murdered, under this flag we lost many innocent lives. Too much blood was shared & they still embrace it. — Sibusiso Gama (@Sibusisogp) October 30, 2017

Apartheid flags are symbol of oppressors and racist #ApartheidFlagMustFall they say we always pull out the race card but the DO shit !!!!!! — kaitlinn (@kaitlinn_M) October 30, 2017

While there were claims that some of the images were old and were being repurposed to create "fake news", the issue of the apartheid flag still evoked emotional responses.

Some of the protesters also decided to sing the "Die Stem" -- South Africa's old national anthem.

Yesterday was a curtain raiser for conversations that were long overdue



convos must continue



First by denouncing⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8b0sy4zot2 — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 31, 2017

#BlackMonday was a disaster. Organizers asked people to leave old flag at home. They should have told such people to stay home, too. pic.twitter.com/px85csHpf7 — Annika Langa (@AnnikalangaY) October 31, 2017

#ApartheidFlagMustFall is mere sloganeering. It must be banned and carry a 2yr jail sentence. It's to blacks what the swastika is to Jews. — Boitshepo Monaledi (@Boi_Boi_08) October 30, 2017

More bridges were burnt than built yesterday, I was tired about the fallacy rainbow nation anyway #BlackMonday — Malavi Mapimele (@Malavi_Mapimele) October 31, 2017

