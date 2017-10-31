Black Monday Marred By Some Protesters Waving Old SA Flag -- And Twitter Goes Ballistic

Farming communities throughout South Africa took to the streets on Monday to raise awareness about farm attacks and killings in a mass protest gathering dubbed "Black Monday".
Read: 'Genoeg is Genoeg' -- Farmers Unite In Black Monday Protest
A group under the banner "Genoeg is Genoeg" (enough is enough) organised the demonstration on social media following the murder of Klapmuts farmer Joubert Conradie.
Endorsing this flag is a sign that white people are not sorry for Apartheid.
This time we ready for war shame. #BlackMonday pic.twitter.com/D46uM7GTAV— #RamboRacks (@MS_Lenyora) October 30, 2017
The answer was simple."The new govt doesn't care about us farmers, and they don't protect us. Why should we wave the new flag". #BlackMonday— Haley (@HaleyUnguarded) October 31, 2017
My only objection to the old South African flag is that it contains the Union Jack; I prefer the original... #Prinsevlag vir altyd! pic.twitter.com/qFj8sii9Qr— Dan Roodt (@danroodt) October 30, 2017
But during the protest, images of some participants waving the apartheid-era South African flag started to circulate on social media, causing quite an uproar.
The use of the apartheid flag at #BlackMonday protests is disgusting. There is no place for that flag in South Africa#ApartheidFlagMustFall— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 30, 2017
This flag is disgusting #ApartheidFlagMustFall #FarmMurders #Farmattacks pic.twitter.com/aS4I9EhC9b— #SonOfTheSoil (@DucatiM2) October 30, 2017
FLAGGED: these are the emblems of fallen #racist regimes which SHOULD get you arrested #blackMonday pic.twitter.com/ne950J1nEt— Neal Collins (@nealcol) October 30, 2017
These people who are proudly waving this flag should be jailed!! #ApartheidFlagMustFall https://t.co/v5C856x9kw— Tinny Buhle Ntshili (@LadyTee_Ntshili) October 31, 2017
#ApartheidFlagMustFall was murdered, under this flag we lost many innocent lives. Too much blood was shared & they still embrace it.— Sibusiso Gama (@Sibusisogp) October 30, 2017
Apartheid flags are symbol of oppressors and racist #ApartheidFlagMustFall they say we always pull out the race card but the DO shit !!!!!!— kaitlinn (@kaitlinn_M) October 30, 2017
While there were claims that some of the images were old and were being repurposed to create "fake news", the issue of the apartheid flag still evoked emotional responses.
Some of the protesters also decided to sing the "Die Stem" -- South Africa's old national anthem.
Yesterday was a curtain raiser for conversations that were long overdue— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 31, 2017
convos must continue
First by denouncing⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8b0sy4zot2
#BlackMonday was a disaster. Organizers asked people to leave old flag at home. They should have told such people to stay home, too. pic.twitter.com/px85csHpf7— Annika Langa (@AnnikalangaY) October 31, 2017
#ApartheidFlagMustFall is mere sloganeering. It must be banned and carry a 2yr jail sentence. It's to blacks what the swastika is to Jews.— Boitshepo Monaledi (@Boi_Boi_08) October 30, 2017
More bridges were burnt than built yesterday, I was tired about the fallacy rainbow nation anyway #BlackMonday— Malavi Mapimele (@Malavi_Mapimele) October 31, 2017
140 words wasn't enough so please read the picture attached.#BlackMonday #ApartheidFlagMustFall #Apartheid #Racism pic.twitter.com/CzgLU7Brnn— Kimberly (@kimberlymcalps) October 30, 2017
#BlackMonday— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 30, 2017
'I felt protected under the Apartheid Flag'
📹@pejames
pic.twitter.com/N08oIdIoXk
Want to join the conversation? Have a look at HuffPost Poll and give your view on the apartheid flag:
It's (technically) legal to display the apartheid SA flag. Should it be banned? Denounced as a "symbol of white supremacy"? #BlackMonday— HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) October 31, 2017