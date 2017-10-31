All Sections
    • NEWS

    Black Monday Marred By Some Protesters Waving Old SA Flag -- And Twitter Goes Ballistic

    "These people who are waving this flag should be jailed!"

    31/10/2017 09:42 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images
    Members of the South African civic organisation, Afriforum and others in solidarity with the #Blackmonday movement pray during a demonstration against farm murders, at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on October 30, 2017. Thousands of white farmers blocked roads in South Africa on Monday to protest against what they say is an explosion of violence against their communities in rural areas. Large demonstrations under the 'Black Monday' banner were held in Cape Town, Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria. Marchers dressed in black to commemorate the victims of hundreds of deadly 'farm attacks' in recent years. / AFP PHOTO / GULSHAN KHAN (Photo credit should read GULSHAN KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    Farming communities throughout South Africa took to the streets on Monday to raise awareness about farm attacks and killings in a mass protest gathering dubbed "Black Monday".

    Read: 'Genoeg is Genoeg' -- Farmers Unite In Black Monday Protest

    A group under the banner "Genoeg is Genoeg" (enough is enough) organised the demonstration on social media following the murder of Klapmuts farmer Joubert Conradie.

    But during the protest, images of some participants waving the apartheid-era South African flag started to circulate on social media, causing quite an uproar.

    While there were claims that some of the images were old and were being repurposed to create "fake news", the issue of the apartheid flag still evoked emotional responses.

    Some of the protesters also decided to sing the "Die Stem" -- South Africa's old national anthem.

    Want to join the conversation? Have a look at HuffPost Poll and give your view on the apartheid flag:

    MORE:apartheidBlack MondayDie Stemfarm attacksNewsracismSA News