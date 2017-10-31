Emtee Has Apologised For His Accidental Penis Slip But People Won't Let Him Forget

Social media users are not letting Emtee breathe after he accidentally broadcast his penis live on Instagram while taking a wee.
The 25-year-old is not letting the accident get him down -- he has since taken to the same platform to apologise and it would seem he has since moved on.
On Monday, he tweeted, "Get off my d**k".
He also asked people if they were done so he could flex on them but people refuse to let him be.
As of Tuesday morning, his album, Manado, stood at number one on iTunes.
