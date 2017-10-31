Kelly Khumalo Says She Can Still Remember Senzo Meyiwa's Killer

Singer and media personality Kelly Khumalo says blocking out negativity is a skill she's had to master over the years to keep her space free of toxic energy.

Khumalo was speaking to Anele Mdoda on the inaugural episode of season 4 of SABC's Real Talk With Anele on Monday.

Here are five of the things she spoke about during the interview:

She still remembers Senzo Meyiwa's killer:

Mdoda asked the "Asine" hitmaker if she could point out the person who shot and killed the former Bafana Bafana captain to which she replied: "Absolutely. That picture has stayed with me until today. Even my son still remembers. Even my spirit knows that person," she said.

Police could have done better in their pursuit of Meyiwa's killer:

Khumalo said even though she was still not allowed to speak about the incident which took place at her home in Vosloorus on October 26 2014, she felt that police could have done better to find his murderer.

"I asked myself if there was really nothing more they could have done to apprehend that person," she told Mdoda.

Khumalo does not have any relationship with the fathers of her two children:

Khumalo has a son with rapper Jub-Jub real name Molemo Maarohanye and a daughter with Meyiwa -- she told Mdoda that until her children are old enough to make decisions for themselves to contact their respective families, no relationship will exist between them and their families.

"For now they are under my care. I take care of them and I will not have a relationship with people who've called me so many names in public. It's not going to happen," she said.

She is no friend of the media:

"Things have been said about me through the media. The media does not exist to me and my space," Khumalo said.

She's harsher to herself than people could ever be:

"What people don't know about me is that I say harsher things to myself than anyone ever could that's why I am not phased by whatever people would say in the media about me," she said.

Anxiety regarding the upcoming season of Love and Matrimony:

"I get anxious every time the cameras start to roll because of how nerve-wracking presenting is for me. Somehow the ratings of the show skyrocketed although I was not sure if I did justice to the show. Season two is coming up and I'm looking forward to it, although anxious," Khumalo said.