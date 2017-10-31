All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    People Are Thrilled That Shekinah Will Open For John Legend This Weekend

    "Now we want to go to the concert."

    31/10/2017 14:53 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    ElizabethDonnell via Shekhinah/Instagram

    There's no doubt that Shekinah Donnell will be ending 2017 with a bang. Barely a month after launching her debut album, "Rose Gold", the "Suited" hitmaker has been announced as the opening act for John Legend's South African tour this weekend.

    Read: From The Studio To The Couch, Shekhinah Knows What She Likes

    Big Concerts announced the news on Tuesday morning to much fanfare.

    And people could not be happier.

    Ahead of her album launch earlier this month, Donnell told HuffPost SA that her album was a combination of all the things she loves and things she wanted to make perfect.

    Read: Shekhinah On RoseGold: It's A Combination Of All The Things I Love And Things That I Wanted To Make Perfect

    The Johannesburg leg of the tour is on Saturday, November 4 and 5 at the Ticketpro Dome. Ticket prices range from R515 to R1,140.

    If you're in Durban, the show comes to your city on Tuesday, November 7 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Tickets are between R375 and R855.

    From November 9 to 11, it will be Cape Town's turn at Grand West's Grand Arena. Tickets there range from R515 to R1,085 and are available from www.bigconcerts.co.za

