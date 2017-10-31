People Are Thrilled That Shekinah Will Open For John Legend This Weekend

There's no doubt that Shekinah Donnell will be ending 2017 with a bang. Barely a month after launching her debut album, "Rose Gold", the "Suited" hitmaker has been announced as the opening act for John Legend's South African tour this weekend.

Big Concerts announced the news on Tuesday morning to much fanfare.

We're excited to announce that @shekhinahd is confirmed as the support for @johnlegend in JHB and DBN! #JohnLegendSA pic.twitter.com/YnWOAZyVNb — BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) October 31, 2017

And people could not be happier.

Damn gyurl, BIG deal this is 🙌🙌🙌 congrats — Ndumiso Nyawose (@venice_reigns) October 31, 2017

Now I'm suddenly interested in this concert😞🤔😐😕 — Bruce Themba (@BlackmilkZA) October 31, 2017

Getting the ticket — 🎀Patronell💞 (@tronellboo) October 31, 2017

Ahead of her album launch earlier this month, Donnell told HuffPost SA that her album was a combination of all the things she loves and things she wanted to make perfect.

The Johannesburg leg of the tour is on Saturday, November 4 and 5 at the Ticketpro Dome. Ticket prices range from R515 to R1,140.

If you're in Durban, the show comes to your city on Tuesday, November 7 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Tickets are between R375 and R855.

From November 9 to 11, it will be Cape Town's turn at Grand West's Grand Arena. Tickets there range from R515 to R1,085 and are available from www.bigconcerts.co.za