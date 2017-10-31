All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    Polygamists In The UK Can Now 'Find' Second Wives Online

    It is "more honourable" this way, says founder.

    31/10/2017 14:46 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Twitter
    Secondwives.com

    Criticism continues to be levelled against a polygamy website in the UK designed to help Muslim men find second wives online.

    Secondwife.com was founded by 34-year-old British entrepreneur, Azad Chaiwala in 2014, when he was in the process of finding a second wife.

    "The second wife website came about from my need, and thinking there'll be other people in my situation," he recently told BBC Inside Out.

    "There are other deceiving ways of doing it, affairs, prostitution etc. -- those are not necessarily good for relationships," he said, adding that through the site, it was "more honourable."

    "Then marry women of your choice, two or three or four, but if you fear that you are not able to deal justly, then only one," reads the site's main page --- a passage of the Quran.

    Twitter

    Chaiwala claims the website has 25,000 users in the UK, and more than 100,000 across the globe, including Africa. Three quarters of the subscribers are reportedly men, with the remaining quarter being women.

    "It takes two hands to clap; a guy can't do it on his own," he told BBC Inside Out.

    Polygamy is illegal in the UK, however, the law does not cover religious marriages.

    Earlier this year, Chaiwala established polygamy.com. This website is open to anyone interested in the polygamous lifestyle.

