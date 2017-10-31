Trillian Under The Spotlight At State Capture Inquiry

The parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom will resume on Tuesday under a new chair.

ANC MP Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, a member of the governing party's national executive committee, has replaced Zukiswa Rantho, who led members of public enterprises portfolio committee through the investigation's first three sessions earlier this month.

READ: State Capture Probe: 'Damage Caused By Corruption Is Profound'

According to a parliamentary official, the fourth session will see MPs probing details around the power utility's relationship with Gupta-linked company Trillian Capital Partners, and Eskom's payment to it of close to R600-million for "consultancy" work.

The committee will likely be keen to establish who was responsible for Eskom's procurement of Trillian's services, and what role consulting company McKinsey played in this.

McKinsey is currently involved in a legal dispute with Eskom over the utility's irregular payment to it of R1.6-billion.

Questions have been raised over whether a contract actually exists between Eskom and Trillian, as well as between Trillian and McKinsey. The latter reportedly sub-contracted Trillian to meet BEE requirements.

There is speculation that today's session will be held in camera, over concern for the safety of witnesses, some of whom are said to have received death threats. At 8.45am on Tuesday, journalists were waiting for Mnganga-Gcabashe to pronounce on the matter. The inquiry is set to start at 9.30am.ends