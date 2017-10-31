Unmask And Uproot Corrupt, 'Treacherous Police' - Sanco

Police officers stand guard during a march by the members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as they call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) on Tuesday called on authorities to continue to increase efforts to "unmask and uproot corrupt elements" within the South African Police Service.

"Treacherous police officers, whose loyalty is to their greed and not our communities, represent a serious security threat that must be neutralised as a matter of top priority," Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said.

His comments follow the arrest of a 46-year-old Bayview policeman and a 50-year-old alleged accomplice, who are accused of selling ammunition, bulletproof vests and other police equipment to criminals.

Mahlangu called for the immediate suspension of the police officer and a deeper probe into whether or not he was linked to other crimes.

"It is these scoundrels that are compromising the safety of our communities and the lives of their own colleagues," he said.

He said the war against crime "must first be won within the police service" before it could be won in communities.

Mahlangu said that the involvement of police in crime syndicates undermined the confidence that the public has on law enforcement.

He added: "No effort must be spared to rid the service of bloodsuckers that are hunting with the hounds and running with the hares."