A Sneak Peek At Somizi And Heavy K's Single – Out Thursday!

Come Thursday morning, South Africa will wake up to a new single, "Ngibonile" by choreographer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo and Mkhululi Siqula, better known as Heavy K.

Mhlongo took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to give his more-than-1-million followers a taste of what they can expect on Thursday.

He said people will get to hear the song on Metro FM's Fresh Breakfast.

Watch the sneak peek here:

Mhlongo has previously warned that he has no plans to release an album.

"I am just having fun. It is just one song. I won't be releasing an album. I just want to make people dance," he said.



In other music news, award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has released the music video for his latest single, "Baby Girl", and people love it.

You can watch the music video here: