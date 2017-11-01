A Sneak Peek At Somizi And Heavy K's Single – Out Thursday!

Come Thursday morning, South Africa will wake up to a new single, "Ngibonile" by choreographer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo and Mkhululi Siqula, better known as Heavy K.
Mhlongo took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to give his more-than-1-million followers a taste of what they can expect on Thursday.
He said people will get to hear the song on Metro FM's Fresh Breakfast.
Watch the sneak peek here:
Mhlongo has previously warned that he has no plans to release an album.
"I am just having fun. It is just one song. I won't be releasing an album. I just want to make people dance," he said.
Oska ba4giver pic.twitter.com/eg51t3gtv8— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) October 18, 2017
In other music news, award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has released the music video for his latest single, "Baby Girl", and people love it.
Me after seeing @CassperNyovest #babygirl video...#BabyGirlVideo#BabyGirlVid pic.twitter.com/62apW771G1— ®·JAY‼ (@Joey_MakG) October 31, 2017
Abuti @CassperNyovest that #BabyGirlVideo is Too Dope 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/X5QDpl8ZHk— TSHEGO ABUTI T-MAN (@RALETMaN) October 31, 2017
You can watch the music video here: