Best Of HuffPost On 1 November: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. The personal cost of exposing gross corruption was brought home to MPs on Tuesday during the fourth session of the parliamentary inquiry into corruption at state-owned companies. The rapidly growing volume of evidence has also raised questions about when the prosecuting authorities are going to start taking action against those implicated. Read more.

2. Award-winning stand-up comedian and Jacaranda FM breakfast show co-host Tumi Morake will know her fate within a week, when the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) rules on complaints about "racist remarks" and "hate speech" made against the outspoken entertainer. Read more.

3. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is up to Parliament, not him, to hold members of the executive, such as Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, to account.

"It is not the function of the leader of government business [a position Ramaphosa holds] to discipline members of the executive; it is Parliament that should do so. As members of the executive, we are all accountable to Parliament... that is a fact we sometimes gloss over," he said. Read more.

4. Media personality and radio host Anele Mdoda is back for the fourth season of her talk show, "Real Talk With Anele", and she couldn't be more excited. Mdoda said that in the new season, viewers can expect the same in-depth conversations they have come to know the show for, but with a little twist. Read more.

5. Come Thursday morning, South Africa will wake up to a new single, "Ngibonile" by choreographer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo and Mkhululi Siqula, better known as Heavy K. Mhlongo took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to give his more-than-1-million followers a taste of what they can expect on Thursday. Read more.

6. More than half of the country's women are using some form of contraceptive, according to Stats SA. But taking charge of our fertility does not come without consequences for our health. While no two women are the same, common side-effects of some birth control methods include nausea, weight gain, mood changes, headaches, missed periods and decreased libido. Read more.

7. A strong call and a warning to act quickly on gross corruption at state-owned companies were made during the parliamentary inquiry into state capture on Wednesday. "We have to do something, because all the other institutions that were supposed to stop the crime that is going on now are not doing anything," said Floyd Shivambu of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Read more.

