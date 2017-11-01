All Sections
    IN PICTURES: Nude Underwear For Beautiful Brown Skin

    Thank you, Gugu Intimates, thank you!

    01/11/2017 14:18 SAST
    For the first time ever, we can now get underwear that matches our skin tone in South Africa, thanks to Gugu Nkabinde.

    She is the founder of Gugu Intimates -- a range of skin-toned matched undergarments for black women that officially hit the market earlier this year. The range comes in five shades of beautiful brown.

    "If we're now able to match our foundation to our skin tones; why haven't we been able to do the same with our underwear?" she asked Women24.

    This is why Nkabinde is Oour Woman Crush Wednesday.

    #TheNewNaked is Nude that is finally representative of our beautiful brown skin tones. Our launch range is available in two types of bras and undies – and in FIVE gorgeous shades. Have you ordered yours yet? . . . . . #TheNewNaked #SkinTones #Melanin #YourShadeOfNude

    So thank you, Gugu Nkabinde –– for tastefully reminding us that the colour of our skin is beautiful and always enough.

