IN PICTURES: Nude Underwear For Beautiful Brown Skin

For the first time ever, we can now get underwear that matches our skin tone in South Africa, thanks to Gugu Nkabinde.

She is the founder of Gugu Intimates -- a range of skin-toned matched undergarments for black women that officially hit the market earlier this year. The range comes in five shades of beautiful brown.

"If we're now able to match our foundation to our skin tones; why haven't we been able to do the same with our underwear?" she asked Women24.

This is why Nkabinde is Oour Woman Crush Wednesday.

A post shared by GUGU INTIMATES (@guguintimates) on Mar 18, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

A post shared by GUGU INTIMATES (@guguintimates) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

A post shared by GUGU INTIMATES (@guguintimates) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

A post shared by GUGU INTIMATES (@guguintimates) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

So thank you, Gugu Nkabinde –– for tastefully reminding us that the colour of our skin is beautiful and always enough.

We don't airbrush. We want more girls to see variations of bodies that are beautiful. @Gugu_N #newnaked #guguintimates — Julia Woods Price (@Julesiejules) July 14, 2017

I need some @GuguIntimates in my life. — raw sauce no ketchup (@Bubu_Ndlela) August 25, 2017

@GuguIntimates the best underwear so far.. — Dee Malkovich (@DeeDee__m1) August 2, 2017