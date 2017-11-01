All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Ntando Duma Will Be Host With The Most On Her New TV Show

    She starts shooting this month – with a mystery co-host.

    01/11/2017 11:27 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    NtandoDuma/Instagram

    Media personality Ntando Duma revealed on Twitter that she will soon be on a TV near you, co-hosting a music show.

    Duma, who recently joined Tbo Touch's online radio station Touch HD, told TimesLive that she could not reveal details of the new gig just yet.

    Read: Ntando Duma's Baby Shower Was Absolutely Beautiful. Here It Is In Pictures

    "I can't really say anything about it, what I wrote on my Twitter is the only info I can really share for now," she said.

    Also Read: Ntando Duma's Baby Has Over 30,000 Followers On Instagram And She's Not Even Born Yet

    She told the publication that she starts shooting for the show in November and will be co-hosting with someone within the music industry who is not a presenter.

    Also Read: Meet Ntando Duma's Baby, Sbahle Mzizi -- The Two-Month-Old Who Already Has A 'Job'

    "I'm really excited that I found something that resonates with me, and I can't wait to show you guys what it is. It's going to be lit," Duma said.

    She said she would soon share more details.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentNtando DumaTV and Film