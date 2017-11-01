Ntando Duma Will Be Host With The Most On Her New TV Show

Media personality Ntando Duma revealed on Twitter that she will soon be on a TV near you, co-hosting a music show.

Duma, who recently joined Tbo Touch's online radio station Touch HD, told TimesLive that she could not reveal details of the new gig just yet.

....in other news! I just bagged myself a new TV show🙏🏼❤️👌🏻 — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) October 30, 2017

"I can't really say anything about it, what I wrote on my Twitter is the only info I can really share for now," she said.

She told the publication that she starts shooting for the show in November and will be co-hosting with someone within the music industry who is not a presenter.

"I'm really excited that I found something that resonates with me, and I can't wait to show you guys what it is. It's going to be lit," Duma said.

She said she would soon share more details.