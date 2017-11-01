Ntshona: "Too Few Black Females" In Male-Dominated Industry

Being In and Industry that is dominated by men has not stopped Nonku Ntshona, managing director of Nonku Ntshona and associates, from starting a business and taking it to new heights.

Nonku Ntshona started her business in 2007, when she left her job as a quantity surveyor at Turner and Townsend to launch her own company.

The journey has been fulfilling for her, and in the 10 years her business has been running, she has worked on beautiful projects like Nelson Mandela Square and Southgate Shopping Centre. She's also been active in construction projects in other countries like Zambia, Tanzania and Cameroon.

Here is her story of the challenges she faced in the quantity surveying industry: