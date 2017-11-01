Parliament Wants Answers On Makwakwa's Reinstatement

South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane has been requested by Parliament to give answers on the reinstatement of deputy commissioner Jonas Makwakwa, Eyewitness News has reported.

Makwakwa was suspended in September 2016 following allegations around several suspicious payments into his bank accounts.

BREAKING: Jonas Makwakwa found not guilty on any charge against him. He'a back at SARS. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/Fq6q9KUUuL — Pieter du Toit (@PieterDuToit) October 30, 2017

Makwakwa was cleared of all charges he was facing by an independent law firm and is returning to work with effect from Wednesday.

Parliament's standing committee on finance has asked Moyane and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba for a copy of the report that clears Makwakwa of all charges.

"There should be a full report in the public domain. It's particularly important because Sars is being challenged in many respects and we need confidence in it. It's in its own interests that it releases the report," committee chairperson Yunus Carrim said.

Due to a delay caused by disputes over bonuses with the auditor-general, Sars will present its annual financial report to the committee on the 28 November.