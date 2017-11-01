WATCH: Lebo Gunguluza's Traditional Wedding Warms Hearts

If you didn't score an invite to Lebo Gunguluza's traditional wedding, you only had to look through social media to see that he could not be happier about getting hitched in customary fashion to his wife, also named Lebo.

Gunguluza has previously admitted that they couldn't wait for their two-part wedding celebrations, with the white wedding set to take place in December.

The couple made headlines earlier this year, when a raunchy video of them was leaked online.

Explaining how the video ended up in public domain, the businessman said at the time that thieves who had stolen his wife's phone could have hacked it and leaked the video.

He added, however, that nothing could halt preparations for their big day... and if these (approved, non-leaked!) photos are anything to go by, he was indeed correct.

Lesedi FM's Thuso Motaung and author Jackie Phamotse were the programme directors on the day.

Here are some of the snaps and vids:

Congratulations to the Gunguluzas! We look forward to the second leg of their celebrations.