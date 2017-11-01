Wayde Van Niekerk To Miss 2018 Commonwealth Games Due To Injury

Olympic and world champion Wayde van Niekerk will not take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games because of a knee injury, News24 reported. The games will take place in Australia from April 4-15.

Van Niekerk reportedly injured himself playing a celebrity touch rugby game in Cape Town in the run-up to the Springboks versus All Blacks game on October 7. He reportedly said on Tuesday:

"I was looking forward to competing in the 100m and 200m events in Gold Coast, and participating at the national championships in March, so this is unfortunate timing.

But this is sport and these things happen. I trust that the team I have around me, including the medical professionals, will make this process as smooth as possible.

"I have faith that, God willing, I'll be able to race again later next year. Full recovery is going to be crucial, so I'll be patient, but I will work as hard as I can to get back on the track as soon as possible."

Van Niekerk is reportedly in Colorado in the United States to have surgery on his knee.

Thanks to all for the kind wishes!Sadly I announce now that I'll be off the track for a while.Will be back stronger! https://t.co/grvzwspVEn — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) October 31, 2017

Van Niekerk announced his marriage on Twitter this week.