Best Of HuffPost On 2 November: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. An indirect answer by President Jacob Zuma to a question posed by opposition leader Mmusi Maimane in Parliament led to the the Democratic Alliance storming out of the house on Thursday. Zuma was asked what the total amount of all legal costs incurred by his office was, in respect of the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to drop the 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him in his personal capacity. The case has been in and out of court for almost 10 years. Read more.

2. Presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize stuck to the ANC script while being grilled during a live interview on Wednesday, carefully dodging around some direct questions posed by veteran journalist, Karima Brown. The party's treasurer-general kept to his characteristically cool demeanor, habitually resisting prompts to denounce and undermine the ANC or any of his comrades. Read more.

3. The Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday found Christopher Panayiotou, along with co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe, guilty of the murder of his wife, Jayde Panayiotou, in April 2015. Zolani Sibeko was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, and Nenembe was also convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Read more.

4. Multi-Grammy award winner John Legend will be back in South Africa this week as part of his "Darkness And Light" tour. While people cannot contain their excitement, they have called on the "All Of Me" hitmaker to bring along his wife, Chrissy Teigen. John Legend and Big Concerts announced his return to the country on social media, to much fanfare. Read more.

5. Food can be the drug of choice for some people -- and it's a complex matter. "For example, you've had a bad day at work and eat to medicate that feeling," said Dieticians at Work dietician Ashley Gibbon. "You always feel like you need to eat something to feel better," she explained to HuffPost SA. Read more.

6. Whatever stage of your career you're at, a little advice never hurts. That's why we've gathered some of our favorite articles to help inform and inspire you. From resume tips to interview advice ― whether you're a seasoned go-getter or a recent graduate just starting out ― we have you covered. Read more.

7. The Constitutional Court is on Thursday expected to hear a case brought by trade union Solidarity and the South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners' Association (Saripa) challenging the constitutionality of BEE and affirmative action. Read more.