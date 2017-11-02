Everybody Knows Ordinary People Give These 5 The Green Light

Musician John Legend performs during the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, U.S., on 11 February, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Multi-Grammy award winner John Legend will be back in South Africa this week as part of his "Darkness And Light" tour.

While people cannot contain their excitement, they have called on the "All Of Me" hitmaker to bring along his wife, Chrissy Teigen. John Legend and Big Concerts announced his return to the country on social media, to much fanfare.

South Africa I'm coming to you for #DARKNESSANDLIGHT Tour! Tickets on sale Aug 25th at 9AM local, get yours here: https://t.co/1bP2mMTeCv pic.twitter.com/tUFqoSrGqf — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 22, 2017

If you have bought your tickets, and have your partner sorted this weekend, here are the top five John Legend songs you should know:

1. All Of Me

2. Green Light

3. Love Me Now

4. Tonight

5. Ordinary People