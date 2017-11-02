All Sections
    Everybody Knows Ordinary People Give These 5 The Green Light

    Ahead of the John Legend concert that hits South Africa this week, these are the five songs you should know.

    02/11/2017 15:04 SAST | Updated 14 minutes ago
    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
    Musician John Legend performs during the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, U.S., on 11 February, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

    Multi-Grammy award winner John Legend will be back in South Africa this week as part of his "Darkness And Light" tour.

    While people cannot contain their excitement, they have called on the "All Of Me" hitmaker to bring along his wife, Chrissy Teigen. John Legend and Big Concerts announced his return to the country on social media, to much fanfare.

    If you have bought your tickets, and have your partner sorted this weekend, here are the top five John Legend songs you should know:

    1. All Of Me

    2. Green Light

    3. Love Me Now

    4. Tonight

    5. Ordinary People

