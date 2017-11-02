All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    From Netflix To Mzansi Magic: This Is What South Africans Are Watching 📺

    Which shows are the most watched by South Africans? What is the most streamed show on ShowMax? Find out here...

    02/11/2017 10:55 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    piola666 via Getty Images

    Television, in less than a century, has become inextricably entwined in our lives. Whole families get together to share their favourite shows, while the more adult stuff attracts dedicated clans of followers online.

    The digital age gives us access to internet streaming, too, which has led to the rise of ShowMax, Netflix and the like.

    FilippoBacci via Getty Images

    So, which shows are the most watched by South Africans? Here's a run-down of South Africa's most watched shows on broadcast television and via internet streaming.

    These stats are based on MyBroadband research:

    SABC'S Most Watched Shows

    1. Uzalo -- Peak viewership: 9,239,818

    2. Generations -- Peak viewership: 8,878,101

    Generations Legacy/Twitter

    3. Skeem Saam -- Peak viewership: 7,219,870

    4. Muvhango -- Peak viewership: 5,484,235

    5. Tjovitjo -- Peak viewership: 4,584,432

    DStv and e.tv

    1. Our Perfect Wedding -- Peak viewership: 1,406,556

    2. Idols SA -- Peak viewership: 1,193,753

    Getty Images
    . (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    1. Scandal -- Peak viewership: 4,548,372

    2. Rhythm City -- Peak viewership: 3,168,712

    ShowMax

    These stats are based on Channel24 findings:

    Getty Images

    1. Game of Thrones

    2. Mr Robot

    3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    4. The Big Bang Theory

    5. Suits

    Netflix

    These stats are based on Yomzansi findings:

    1. Narcos

    2. Stranger Things

    3. Star Trek: Discovery

    4. Shooter

    5. Iron Fist

    6. Designated Survivor

    7. Mindhunter

    EntertainmentLifestyleshowmaxtelevision