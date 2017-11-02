Judgment Expected To Be Handed Down Today In Panayiotou Trial

Murder accused Christopher Panayiotou during his trial at the Port Elizabeth High Court on October 16, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Judgment is expected to be handed down on Thursday in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth in the trial of Christopher Panayiotou.

Panayiotou and his co-accused, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, are facing charges of conspiring, kidnapping, robbing and killing Panayiotou's wife, Jayde.

A fourth suspect, Sizwezakhe Vumazonke, the alleged hitman, died before the trial began.

The 29-year-old teacher was kidnapped outside her townhouse complex in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth, while waiting for her lift to Riebeek College Girls High School on the morning of Tuesday, April 21, 2015.

She was found shot dead in a veld outside KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, the following day.

Judge Dayalin Chetty is expected to hand down judgment at 09:30 on Thursday.

News24