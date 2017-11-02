MUST-SEE! Hilarious Gospel Versions Of Secular Music

If you're Christian and a lover of gospel music who cannot necessarily get down to the latest album from Distruction Boyz or sing along to DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" in front of abakhokheli (deacons) and the pastors, you can breathe a sigh of relief –– these gospel versions are for you!

Thanks to comedian Gqonqa the Entertainer and other Facebook users, people can now have their favourite songs in more sanctified versions.

Those who've been to a tent revival will relate.

Watch his versions of these songs –– you can thank us later.

"Omunye Phez'komunye":

"Wild Thoughts":

"Tholukuthi Hey":

The Crown Gospel Awards are set to take place in Durban on November 25, and along with Gqonga, we think this group of friends are just what gospel-music lovers would appreciate.

And if Thursday is women's prayer day for you too, we think this women's conference by Sindiswa Zondi's Church Bulletin will resonate.

It's our pleasure; anytime.