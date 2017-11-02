Papa Penny Has Seen It All, But People Don't Believe Him

Penny Penny left people wondering about a number of things during the latest episode of "Papa Penny Ahee" on Mzansi Magic on Wednesday night.

The disco heavyweight and ward councillor, real name Eric Kobane, took viewers down memory lane when he ditched his ponytail for a new permed wig 'do, to look back to his younger days.

#PapaPennyAhee "now I am no more Penny Penny, I am just a Penny"



So his Pondo completes his name pic.twitter.com/EJEKSYUDV6 — Pamella Mbambisa (@Lady_ella) November 1, 2017

What do you think of Papa Penny's Michael Jackson look? Tune into #PapaPennyAhee now! pic.twitter.com/sMaKDaUs7q November 1, 2017

He also let people in on the divine power he encountered in 1978, that he says helped to heal a cancer that he allegedly suffered in his leg -- a snake.



Much to people's shock, according to Papa Penny, the snake could turn into a human, grow horns, look like a horse, or turn into a goat, among other things. Oh, and it whistled as well.

Papa Penny's snake story is BS, a snake that turned into human, has horns, turns into a huge rock, can also cure cancer??? 😂 #PapaPennyAhee November 1, 2017

Hai papa penny the lies though, the snake even whistled and turned into a goat😂🙊 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/Dw4SIfs7Gk — IG@nqobi_portia (@Portianqobile1) November 1, 2017

Lol Papa Penny tells a tale of a snake with horns and etc like hes not on national television. #PapaPennyAhee — ig: Iam_Mxolisi (@Iam_Mxolisi) November 1, 2017

The story about snake is true Papa penny penny is telling the true weird things happen in Limpopo — SeropeKontleGetDown (@Bulletmagolide) November 1, 2017

Twitter users also called him out for the way he speaks to his wife, Susan Ngobeni, especially in the most recent episode.

The couple consulted a dietician to help them maintain a healthy diet and lose some weight. It didn't go the way many hoped. The 57-year-old said he was worried that his wife would "break the scale", as he suspects she weighs over 300 kilograms. Viewers were not impressed!

But Papa Penny talks down on Mama Nomi the whole damn time. Yesterday it was worse. I didn't find the weight thing funny. #PapaPennyAhee — Tshokodiso🐧 (@GeeThabethe) November 2, 2017

I'm not really sure about how Papa Penny treats Mama Nomi yazi #PapaPennyAhee — Sizwesakithi (@nkabanhle1) November 1, 2017

#papapenny of rough😲 are "it doesn't mean because I'm divorcing my ex wife it means I'm marrying you mama nomi" 😂😂😂 — tshepathapelo (@ThapeloTshinaba) October 25, 2017

#PapaPennyAhee Does papa Penny really think mama Nomi can look like his mother? pic.twitter.com/x9tiQNIDDU — Moonwashedrose7 (@Moonwashedrose7) November 1, 2017